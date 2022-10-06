A 27-year-old Monroeville woman has been identified as the victim of a Wednesday morning crash on Minnich Road, the Allen County coroner's office said today.
Cortney Ann Anderson died accidentally from multiple blunt-force injuries because of a motor vehicle crash, and her death is the 35th in traffic crashes in the county during 2022, the coroner's office said in a statement.
Anderson was the driver in a one-vehicle crash in the 10000 block of Minnich about 9 a.m. Wednesday, the statement said. She died at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation by Allen County police, the county prosecutor's office and the coroner's office.