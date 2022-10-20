Fort Wayne police are investigating an early morning shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries today.
Officers were near the 1100 block of Fayette Drive when they heard gunfire about 1:30 a.m., they said. Later, neighbors began to phone emergency dispatchers about someone being shot in the area.
Police said they found the victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Paramedics took the man to a hospital.
Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867 or use the free “P3 Tips” app.