A Fort Wayne woman faces several felony charges after she reportedly ziptied a starving 7-year-old boy to a crib and beat him for sneaking to the kitchen to eat peanut butter, court records said.
Investigators say Rita J. Dishong, 49, abused and neglected three children in her care to varying degrees. Dishong has been charged with domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury to a victim under the age of 14, three counts of domestic battery resulting in bodily injury to a victim under the age of 14, neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury, neglect of a dependent, neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury, and neglect of a dependent that endangers the victim’s life or health.
A relative in April reported the 7-year-old’s condition, which included obvious malnourishment and numerous bruises and cuts. When the relative picked the boys up, the 7-year-old quickly lifted his shirt to show his condition, court records said.
The 7-year-old said he was ziptied to his brother’s crib and later cut and beaten as punishment, a probable cause affidavit said.
The boy said he couldn’t remember the last time he had eaten.
The boy said he couldn’t sleep because he was forced by Dishong to sleep without clothes in a room with a fan on high speed, court documents said. He was caught by Dishong when he sneaked into the kitchen to eat peanut butter while everyone else was sleeping.
The boy said he was ziptied to his brother’s crib for several hours until morning. Dishong then cut the zip ties off the boy’s wrists, cutting him in the process.
The boy was then taken to a small folding chair in the living room and was duct taped to it for most of the day, he told police. Dishong also reportedly duct taped his mouth after putting a wet washcloth in it so the neighbors couldn’t hear him scream, court documents said.
When Dishong let the boy out of the chair, she reportedly beat the boy’s head on the floor.
The boy’s brothers, ages 5 and 6, told police the same stories about the 7-year-old’s abuse. One boy told investigators he had seen Dishong spray the 7-year-old with bleach and let it burn his skin before rinsing the boy off with water.
On the day before the 7-year-old’s punishment, one of his brothers said Dishong bought McDonald’s for the family but made the 7-year-old stand in the corner while the rest of the family ate, court documents said.
One brother had to be fed because a doctor said he was too skinny, the 7-year-old told investigators, while one brother had to be fed because he has diabetes.
Dishong told investigators in May that she had never ziptied or duct taped any of the victims. She said the only forms of punishment she uses are standing in the corner, sitting in the chair or being sent to their rooms, court records said.
Dishong confirmed that she had caught the 7-year-old boy eating peanut butter, but said he was sent back to bed and punished in the morning with 10 minutes of time out.
Dishong’s initial hearing is set for 8 a.m. today in Allen Superior Court.