A Sunday afternoon crash on the city’s northeast side left a motorcycle rider fighting for his life, officials said.
The Fort Wayne Police Department was called to St. Joe Center Road and North Arlington Parkway shortly after 1:30 p.m. The caller said a gray Dodge Charger struck a motorcycle and the rider wasn’t moving.
Responding officers found a juvenile lying motionless on the pavement. Medics arrived and immediately transported him to a hospital in life-threatening condition.
A preliminary investigation indicated a Charger was traveling east on St. Joe Center Road, attempting to go through the intersection at Arlington Parkway, a news release said. The motorcycle was traveling north on Arlington and attempted to make a right turn onto St. Joe Center Road when it turned in front of the sedan, the release said.
The sedan struck the rear of the motorcycle. The man driving the Charger then left the scene before police arrived. Police didn’t know as of Sunday afternoon who had the right of way.
Officers were attempting to locate the driver.
The Fort Wayne Police Department Fatal Accident Crash Team and Air Support Unit were called to the scene to assist in the investigation, the release said. East and west traffic at St. Joe Center Road was closed.
Service planned for fallen trooper
Police officers and first responders from around the state and across the country are expected to attend the funeral of Indiana State Trooper Aaron Smith in Greenwood on Friday.
Smith will receive police and military honors because he served both as an Indiana State Trooper and a sergeant in the Indiana National Guard. He will be buried in Indianapolis in Crown Hill Cemetery’s Heroes of Public Safety section.
Smith, 33, was killed Wednesday while deploying stop sticks in an attempt to stop a vehicle whose driver was fleeing arrest.
Pastor Cody Johnson will conduct the memorial service at 11 a.m. Friday at Emmanuel Church Greenwood Campus, 1640 W. Stones Crossing Road, Greenwood. Services will be broadcast live by all Indianapolis television media networks and livestreamed on their websites.