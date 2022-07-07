A man remains hospitalized today after a motorcycle crash left him with life-threatening injuries late Wednesday in Fort Wayne.
Police said they were called to the area of North Clinton Street and East Washington Center Road about 10:30 p.m. after someone reported a collision between the bike and a passenger car.
Officers found the motorcyclist on the ground. Paramedics took him to the hospital in serious condition, but a doctor later downgraded the man's injuries to life threatening.
Police believe the man was traveling alone south on North Clinton when the car headed north on the street failed to yield the right-of-way while attempting a left turn into Bishop Dwenger High School.
The male driver of the car is cooperating with police and he and a front-seat passenger were not hurt in the crash, officers said. The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet.
An investigation is ongoing.