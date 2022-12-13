A motorcyclist was critically injured this morning in a crash with an SUV at Baer Road and Airport Expressway, the Allen County sheriff's department said today.
County police said an SUV was traveling south on Baer Road about 7:25 a.m. and turned left onto Airport Expressway in front of a motorcycle traveling west on the expressway.
The motorcyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, was taken to a local hospital in critical to life-threatening condition, police said. The driver and passengers in the SUV were not injured.
Police said westbound traffic on Airport Expressway is being rerouted south on Baer Road until the crash scene is processed.