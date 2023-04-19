A motorcyclist was critically injured early today in a crash on Hessen Cassel near East Rudisill Boulevard, Fort Wayne police said.
Police said they were patrolling the area about 1:40 a.m. when they saw a motorcycle lying in the street on the northbound side. They found a man lying on the side of the road suffering from injuries in the crash.
The motorcyclist appeared to be traveling north on Hessen Cassel when he lost control, striking several trash cans before crashing, police said. He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
The crash remains under investigation by city police.