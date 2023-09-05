A motorcyclist was recently injured in a Steuben County crash, the sheriff’s department reported Tuesday.
Two vehicles crashed near the intersection of Indiana 827 and Steuben County Road 300 North about 6 p.m. Sunday. Allen T. Jones, 20, of Clayton had been thrown off the motorcycle and was lying in a grassy area near the intersection.
Police say Tina R. Leep, 51, of Reford, Michigan, was turning left onto Indiana 827 when she turned into Jones’ path, the news release said.
Jones was flown to Parkview Regional Medical Center with lacerations and abrasions from the crash. Jones was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, the news release said.
The crash remains under investigation. The sheriff’s department was assisted by Steuben County emergency medical services and the Fremont Fire Department.