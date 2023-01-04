A motorcyclist was seriously injured this morning when his motorcycle was involved in a collision with a Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control SUV, the Allen County sheriff's department said.
County police were called about 6:40 a.m. to the crash at Hawks Wood Trace and Minnich Road, the sheriff's department said in a statement.
It said the SUV's driver was turning north onto Minnich from Hawks Wood when the SUV collided with the southbound motorcycle.
The motorcyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital, the sheriff's department said. The driver and passenger in the SUV were not hurt.
The crash remains under investigation by county police.