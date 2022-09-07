A 55-year-old Fort Wayne motorcyclist has been identified as the victim of a single-vehicle crash at West Jefferson Boulevard and Catalpa Street on Tuesday night, the Allen County coroner's office said today.
William G. Miller died accidentally from multiple blunt-force injuries, and his death is the 33rd in motor vehicle crashes in the county during 2022, the coroner's office said in a statement.
Witnesses told Fort Wayne police the motorcyclist was going east on Jefferson at a high speed about 7:10 p.m. when he lost control.
Police and paramedics found the man unresponsive. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and died shortly after arriving. He was wearing a helmet when he crashed.
City police, the county prosecutor's office and the coroner's office are investigating the crash.