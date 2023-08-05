An adult male motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash this morning on West State Boulevard near the Dana Corp. property, Fort Wayne police said.
Police said the crash occurred in the 2100 block of West State shortly after 7 a.m. They said their preliminary investigation found the motorcyclist was exiting the Dana property and crashed soon after.
The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital, police said. West State was closed while police processed the scene of the crash, which remains under investigation.