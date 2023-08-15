Indiana State Police have arrested a 21-year-old Detroit man in connection with the Monday shooting at a Garrett mobile home park.
Kerry Jamar Hawkins has been charged with attempted murder and is being held in the DeKalb County Jail on $200,000 bond, state police at Fort Wayne said in a statement.
State police said Hawkins was the person of interest taken into custody Monday after the 11:45 a.m. shooting at North Pointe Crossing Mobile Home Park.
A 16-year-old boy was taken to Parkview Regional Medical Center for treatment and was initially reported to be in stable condition, state police have said. Tuesday's release didn't include an update of the boy's condition.
The Garrett Police Department and the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office responded to the shooting. However, state police were asked to conduct the investigation, the news release said.