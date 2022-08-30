A New Haven man died Monday night in a crash in the 6600 block of South River Road, the Allen County coroner's office said today.
Johnny Eugene Nickell, 49, died accidentally from multiple blunt-force injuries because of the crash, and his death is the 30th in traffic crashes in the county so far this year, the coroner's office said in a statement.
Nickell was driving on South River Road shortly after 9:30 p.m. when his vehicle left the road, striking a guardrail and hitting a tree, the statement said. He died at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation by Allen County police and the coroner's office.