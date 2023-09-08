An 86-year-old New Haven woman has been identified as the victim of a two-vehicle crash Thursday at Dawkins and Ryan roads, the Allen County coroner's office said today.
Donna M. Danahey died accidentally from multiple blunt-force injuries because of a motor vehicle crash, and her death is the 29th in traffic crashes in the county so far this year, the coroner's office said in a statement following an autopsy.
County sheriff’s department deputies have said a preliminary investigation showed a semi was southbound on Ryan Road when it struck a van that was eastbound on Dawkins Road.
They said the drivers of the vehicles were taken to a hospital in fair condition.
Danahey was a passenger in the van, the coroner's office said. County police said she was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, and the coroner's office said she later was pronounced dead.
The crash remains under investigation by county police, the county prosecutor's office and the coroner's office.