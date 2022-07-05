No arrests had been made in the Monday night shootings of four people, one of whom died, police said Tuesday afternoon.
Fort Wayne police were called to shootings at two locations.
At 8:46 p.m., officers found two men with multiple gun wounds behind a home in the 4700 block of Calhoun Street, north of Pettit Avenue. One man died at the scene, and the other was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The man who died has not been identified, and the Allen County coroner’s office has not determined the cause or manner of his death. If his death is ruled a homicide, it would be the county’s 13th homicide this year. The condition of the other man taken to a hospital was not available.
At 7:39 p.m., police were called to Hanna and Colerick streets. Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound and a juvenile boy who was shot while attending a block party.
The boy was taken to a hospital privately. The hospital called police when the boy arrived.
Both victims had non-life threatening injuries, police said.
It was unclear Tuesday night whether the shootings were related.
Anyone with information is asked to call Fort Wayne police at 427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 436-7867 or to use the P3 tip app.
The shootings remain under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department, Allen County prosecutor’s office and coroner’s office.