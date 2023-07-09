Crowds returned to Glenbrook Square less than 24 hours after a non-fatal shooting evacuated the mall, but amid Sunday's normalcy – couples shopping for jewelry, children swarming the play area and visitors strolling the halls with purchases in hand – some passersby pointed to the apparent blood spatter that remained on a clothing store's tile floor.
Police responded to the regional shopping center at Coliseum Boulevard and Coldwater Road about 3:30 p.m. Saturday after a man wounded another man in the leg during what police described as a personal dispute.
The shooter immediately fled the scene, Fort Wayne police said, but the suspect later contacted 911. He requested to turn himself in and speak with detectives.
As of late Sunday afternoon, detectives had interviewed two persons of interest, but no further information was available because the case was active and ongoing, police spokesman Officer Daniel Nerzig said by email. He added that an update will be provided once a thorough investigation can be completed.
Glenbrook remained closed for the rest of Saturday but reopened for regular business hours Sunday. The mall's management office did not immediately return a voicemail seeking comment Sunday afternoon.
Nerzig said the public was never in danger.
"This was not an indiscriminate person who came into the mall and started firing," the spokesman said in the immediate aftermath. He added the incident wasn't a mass shooting attempt.
Even so, shoppers were evacuated as the situation unfolded. The Integrated Public Alert and Warning System sent messages with pertinent information about the situation to those in the vicinity.
"We use that to make sure that individuals inside the mall can find out quickly what's going on and be sheltered," Nerzig told reporters on the scene Saturday.
Alerts included warnings to shelter in place and to evacuate if possible. A message also instructed people who needed help exiting to call 911.
Although there are few ways to deter similar shootings, Nerzig said, the response can be equally important to minimizing harm.
"We can't necessarily get ahead of any incident," he said Saturday, "but we can do our best to mitigate them and try to keep these incidents contained as best as we can."
Nerzig credited the quick police response to several factors, including the number of 911 calls and officers in the area. The Fort Wayne Police Department, Indiana State Police, Fort Wayne Fire Department and Allen County Sheriff's Department were among the responding agencies.
Witnesses reportedly told police they heard three to four shots inside the mall near H&M, a clothing store, and Grade A Tattoos.
The area between those storefronts showed no traces of a shooting Sunday, but apparent blood spatter dotted the floor just inside H&M's other entrance. The store occupies the area once known as the apple orchard.
A roll of yellow police tape hung on fencing nearby, although it was easy to overlook because it blended in with yellow signs for another business.
H&M was closed Sunday. Callers to the store were greeted with an automated message stating, "Please hold for assistance."
When officers arrived Saturday, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound that wasn't life-threatening, police said. Officers applied a tourniquet and rendered first aid until firefighters and Three Rivers Ambulance Authority medics arrived.
On Sunday, the store looked orderly except for some misplaced items, including a blue and white striped shirt – still on its hanger – lying on the floor near the bloodied entrance.
People passed the area carrying babies, pushing strollers, sipping drinks and toting shopping bags. Some pointed to – and a few apparently took pictures of – the splotches just beyond the store's closed gate while others seemed uninterested in the scene.
Two people carrying several brown paper bags seemed to be on a mission as they momentarily ducked into stores neighboring H&M. One approached a custodian emptying a trash bin outside the retailers and offered him what looked like a baked good before saying, "Yesterday was tough."