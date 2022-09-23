An Osceola man died this morning in a minivan-semi crash at U.S. 33 and Albion Road in Noble County, the county sheriff's department said.
Stephen T. Reinholtz, 39, died at the scene of the 5:45 a.m. crash, the sheriff's department said in a statement.
It said Reinholtz was driving north on U.S. 33 when his minivan for an unknown reason went off the right side of the road onto the shoulder, returned to the road and went left of center, colliding head-on with a southbound semi driven by Paul M. Leazier, 64, of Churubusco.
Ligonier police and firefighters, Sparta Township firefighters and Noble County EMS assisted at the scene.