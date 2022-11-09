A Northwest Allen County Schools student made a false bomb threat today while traveling on a bus during an eighth grade field trip, the district said.
The Carroll Middle School principal notified parents about the incident, noting students, staff, teachers and administrators followed the safety plan and immediately conducted an investigation in coordination with school resource officers.
"Specifically, the bus was immediately stopped and evacuated," Ann Linson told families. "The bus has now been inspected by law enforcement, and it has been determined there was never a credible threat to student safety."
The student who made the bogus threat was removed from the group, Linson said. All other students resumed their schedule, she said, and they arrived at their destination.
Linson thanked law enforcement officers for their swift response.
"NACS is fortunate to have a strong partnership with local law enforcement working to keep our students and schools safe," she said.