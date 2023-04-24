A recent car crash in which a Fort Wayne police officer hit and killed a pedestrian was the fifth on-duty collision of Josh Hartup’s career, the department said today.
Hartup was involved in four crashes before last week's fatal collision during his 23 years working for the city’s police force, according to a news release. He received letters of reprimand for incidents in 2000, 2005 and 2019, and the sergeant was suspended for a car crash in 2007.
Police spokesman Jeremy Webb said in a statement that the department’s “hearts go out to the family, friends and colleagues” of Henry Najdeski, the man who was struck by Hartup’s unmarked police truck while crossing Main Street using a crosswalk Wednesday evening.
Hartup, who was on duty at the time, was turning left onto Main Street from Calhoun Street in downtown Fort Wayne. Najdeski, a partner at local law firm Barrett McNagny LLP, was hospitalized and later died, the firm confirmed Sunday.
Hartup took a blood test on the scene and returned to work the day after the crash. The officer is now the subject of both an internal and criminal investigation.
More details of the accident, including whether Hartup was on his cell phone or computer, will not be known until the investigation is complete, Webb said.
Although Webb said last week that Indiana State Police does not typically assist with fatal accident investigations, he said in an email Monday that the state agency is working with FWPD to review all evidence in the case.
“Since an officer is involved and everyone associated with the investigation wants to be as ethical as possible, they are going to assist us in this case at our request,” Webb said.