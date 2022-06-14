The Allen County coroner’s office Monday identified a 27-year-old man who was shot and killed on Oliver Street.
Dequavius Devonte Tyler’s death is the Allen County’s 12th homicide this year, the coroner’s office said.
Tyler was one of two people shot in the 5000 block of Oliver Street, between East Pettit and East Fairfax avenues. Police were initially called about 5:15 a.m. Sunday to the 5000 block of Mount Vernon Park Drive because of multiple reports of shots fired.
Witnesses told police people were fighting in the street when shots were fired.
Tyler was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after 8 a.m., the coroner’s office said.
Another man walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound from the same incident, police said. His condition was not available Monday.
It was unclear Monday whether anyone was arrested.
Officers obtained a description of a vehicle that was possibly involved. They found that vehicle, and a brief pursuit followed when the driver disregarded officers’ attempts to conduct a traffic stop. Officers apprehended the driver after the driver stopped the vehicle and ran, police said.
Police also took a passenger into custody. Both people were taken to police headquarters for questioning.