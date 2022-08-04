One Florida man died Thursday and another was sent to a hospital after falling through the roof of a Waterloo commercial building in the 2300 block of County Road 27.
The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call about 11:30 a.m. They discovered Kevin L. Rogers, 24, of Laurel Hill, Florida, was working with a contractor on the metal roof of a previously burned, 24-foot structure when he fell through a hole. Despite lifesaving efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
A second worker, identified as William J. Rogers, 24, of Laurel Hill, Florida, was working in the same area at the time and also fell through the roof. He was taken to a hospital in stable condition with rib fractures.
Although both men were wearing safety harnesses at the time they fell, the equipment wasn’t secured.