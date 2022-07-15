A Fort Wayne man was formally charged Thursday with unlawfully carrying a handgun after participating in a fight at Three Rivers Festival’s Junk Food Alley.
An arrest warrant has also been issued for the man, Krystopher L. Acoff, 19, of the 1500 block of Faulkner Court. As of Thursday afternoon, he was not in Allen County Jail. The fight happened about 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, court documents said. Acoff and another man were both charged initially with the same felony: unlawful carrying of a handgun with a prior felony conviction in the last 15 years.
The county dropped the felony against the other man Thursday instead of formalizing it. The Journal Gazette is not naming the other man because he is not facing charges.
“It was determined that charges are not legally appropriate against (him),” according to an Allen County prosecutor’s office spokeswoman.
Acoff now faces three to 16 years in prison if found guilty. His earlier conviction involving a gun was Oct. 6, 2020, for felony leaving the scene of an accident with serious bodily injuries.
Saturday’s fight happened after Acoff turned to the other man and asked, “What’s good?” according to court documents. Acoff was also reaching into his girlfriend’s purse for a gun, although he never got it out because she turned away.
Acoff told police Saturday that he was reaching for the 9 mm handgun because he knew the other man was carrying a weapon. The other man said that Acoff had his hand in the purse for about five seconds, and he believed Acoff was reaching for a gun.
The other man then took a handgun from his waistband and struck Acoff three times with it, pistol whipping him before dropping the gun, according to the police report. The two then began to fight.
Police said the two men were apprehended while running away from Junk Food Alley.
The Three Rivers Festival had increased security this year because of recent national events, according to a July 7 news release from festival officials. People going into the Lincoln Financial Pavilion at Headwaters Park, where many of the acts performed and main events happened, had their bags checked and were screened for weapons with a metal detecting wand.
“Given recent incidents across the country, we felt this extra step would be a move in the right direction to add another layer of protection,” said John Nichter, festival board president. Festival officials didn’t implement those safety measures in other areas.
The Fort Wayne Police Department has been keeping security tight at this and other festivals for about five years, Deputy Chief Marty Bender said last week. That included more officers on quick response teams around festival grounds, able to be at an area within a minute after trouble is reported.
“We try to make this a normal practice at all events,” Bender said.
Justin Shurley, the festival’s executive director, declined to comment on Saturday’s altercation specifically but said festival officials were addressing safety concerns.
“We’re definitely working to make sure everything’s secure,” he said.