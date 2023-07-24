An Orland man has been charged with felony rape after a woman said he battered, strangled and sexually assaulted her, the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department said today.
Brandon Kevin Hicks, 46, has been preliminarily charged with felony rape and strangulation and two misdemeanors, including animal cruelty, the sheriff's department said in a news release.
A woman reported the sexual assault about 12:30 p.m. Sunday at Cameron Hospital in Angola, where the victim was treated. She went to the hospital after the alleged rape that happened earlier that day.
The woman said Hicks was intoxicated when he allegedly battered, strangled and sexually assaulted her. Hicks also allegedly struck the victim’s dog in the face when it tried to protect her.
Hicks was arrested about 7 p.m. Sunday at a residence in the 5900 block of North Indiana 327 in Orland.
As of Monday, Hicks was being held at the Steuben County Jail without bond, pending an initial hearing.
The incident remains under investigation by the sheriff's department, which was assisted at the scene by the Orland town marshal's office.