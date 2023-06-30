An Orland man has been arrested and charged with felony rape with a deadly weapon, the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department said Friday in a news release.
Deputies were called to Cameron Hospital in Angola about 4:45 a.m. Thursday because a woman with injuries reported a sexual assault at a Milgrove Township residence near Lake Pleasant.
The woman was treated for minor injuries and told detectives several details about the incident and suspect, Sheriff Rodney Robinson said in the news release.
Detectives said they identified the suspect as 30-year-old Jorge Juarez Lopez. No further details were included in the news release, and a probable cause affidavit was not immediately available Friday.
Lopez was arrested and charged with felony rape with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor fraud.
The sheriff’s department was assisted by the Indiana Department of Child Services and the Orland, Angola and state police.
The investigation is ongoing.