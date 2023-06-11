A 33-year-old Wells County man faces a felony charge on child pornography allegations, the Indiana State Police said.
Detectives with the agency's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested Ossian resident Avery Bodwell on Thursday, a few months after a cyber tip initiated an investigation, a news release late last week said.
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received the tip, the release said.
The state police said it conducted a search warrant at an Ossian residence – 210 S. Ogden St. – with assistance from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Ossian Police Department.
Bodwell was taken to the Wells County Jail on the preliminary charge of possession of child pornography, a felony, the release said.
Information about cyber crimes against children can be reported to local law enforcement agencies and at http://www.missingkids.com/cybertipline.