An 87-year-old LaGrange woman who was a passenger in a car in a Wednesday crash with a LaGrange County sheriff's deputy has died, Indiana State Police said today.
Barbara Ebert died Sunday morning at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, state police at Fort Wayne said in a statement.
State police have said the crash occurred about 3:45 p.m., when a car in which Ebert was a passenger turned south out of a parking lot on South Detroit Street in LaGrange into the path of a squad car driven by Deputy Brian Emelander, who was driving north to assist another officer.
The crash remains under investigation by state police.