A woman was shot overnight while a passenger in a vehicle, and later was pronounced dead at a local hospital, Fort Wayne police said today.
Police said they were called about 11:30 p.m. Sunday to the Fraternal Order of Eagles Lodge, 4940 Bluffton Road, on a report of a victim suffering from gunshot wounds.
Officers found the victim, whose identity was not immediately disclosed, in a car parked in the parking lot, police said. They said she was taken to a local hospital in critical condition and later was pronounced dead.
The victim and the man driving the vehicle were at the lodge before the shooting and had left to go to an unknown location, police said. As they were driving, police said, they were engaged by gunfire, which struck the victim.
The man drove back to the lodge and police were called.
Police said they do not have information about a suspect, and detectives early today were seeking witnesses and any video footage of the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call Fort Wayne police or Crime Stoppers.