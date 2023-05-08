A Payne, Ohio, may was critically injured Sunday night in an ATV crash on a Paulding County road, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said today.
The highway patrol at Van Wert said Matthew Roy Glass, 42, was driving an ATV east on County Road 72 about 9:10 p.m. when it ran off the right side of the roadway, struck a utility pole support cable and overturned in a ditch.
Glass was flown from the scene, police said. They said alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash; he was wearing a helmet.
The crash remains under investigation.