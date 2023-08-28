A pedestrian was in life-threatening condition early today after being injured in a crash on Lake Avenue, Fort Wayne police said.
City police said they were called to the 6200 block of Lake about 2 a.m.
They said three adults were walking east on Lake when a man was struck by a dark-colored vehicle that fled the scene. The victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition, but doctors downgraded his condition to life-threatening, police said.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Fort Wayne police at 427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 436-7867 or use the free P3 Tips app.