A pedestrian was taken Wednesday evening to a hospital in critical condition after being struck by a police officer while crossing Main Street.
Fort Wayne police were called to the intersection of Calhoun and Main streets about 7:30 p.m., Detective Jean Gigli said. He said the victim was in critical condition at a hospital and the officer was “doing fine.”
Gigli said the officer was driving south on Calhoun when the officer turned left onto Main Street when he collided with the pedestrian.
“The pedestrian – or the victim – was in the crosswalk crossing from the south side to the north side of Main Street,” Gigli said.
The site became the center of a large police presence Wednesday evening, and Gigli said that block of Main Street would be closed off for at least “a good portion of the evening.”
The vehicle at the center of the investigation was a GMC truck. Gigli said he could not disclose whether the officer was on duty or undercover. Gigli also did not provide the name of the victim or the officer and said the investigation is ongoing.