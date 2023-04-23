The pedestrian struck last week by an unmarked Fort Wayne police vehicle died, a representative from his law firm confirmed Sunday.
Henry Najdeski, a partner at Barrett McNagny LLP, was a devoted husband and father, the downtown firm said in a statement.
“We all stand with the Najdeski family as they grieve and attempt to deal with this shocking and devastating loss,” the law firm said.
Najdeski was hospitalized Wednesday after he was struck while crossing Main Street. The vehicle was driven by Sgt. Josh Hartup, an on-duty officer whose truck was turning left from Calhoun Street, police have said. Najdeski was using the crosswalk.
The Allen County coroner’s office hadn’t confirmed Najdeski’s death as of Sunday night.
Najdeski was among the best real estate attorneys in northeast Indiana, the law firm’s statement said, noting Najdeski had been with the firm for more than 25 years.
Najdeski’s LinkedIn profile indicates he earned his law degree from the University of Illinois Chicago and his bachelor’s degree from DePauw University.
A 1989 Canterbury High School graduate, Najdeski served on the school’s board of trustees, according to its website. His family was considered a “second generation” family because Najdeski’s children attended the school.
Najdeski previously served as a board member for the Fort Wayne Philharmonic, Questa Education Foundation and YMCA, according to his LinkedIn page.
Hartup took a blood test after the crash and returned to work Thursday, police have said. He is the subject of a criminal investigation conducted by Fort Wayne Police Department’s Fatal Accident Crash Team and an internal investigation by the department’s Accident Review Board, police officials said.