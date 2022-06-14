Emergency workers evacuated people around Bridgeway Drive and Phoenix Parkway when a gas leak started Tuesday afternoon in south Fort Wayne.
No one was hurt, and there was no damage except to the 4-inch high-pressure gas main, Fort Wayne Fire Department Deputy Chief Adam O’Connor said.
According to a city police statement, the gas line was above ground.
The leak started about 1:20 p.m., O’Connor said. Someone removing brush and doing landscape work struck the pipe with a tractor.
Authorities evacuated the Public Safety Academy, Frontier and nearby residences, and the Northern Indiana Public Service Co. and fire department worked together to end the leak.
“NIPSCO showed up in force,” he said.
Authorities asked that people use alternative routes around Bridgeway Apartments.
The leak situation ended about 3:20 p.m.
Mobile home fire leaves 1 hurtOne person was recovering from injuries Tuesday after a mobile home fire on Fort Wayne’s north side Monday night.
Crews said they arrived just before 11 p.m. at 84 Country Forest Drive and saw flames coming from the structure.
Three adults and three children escaped the trailer, but one person was taken to a hospital, officials said.
Two pets also were rescued.
Firefighters had the blaze under control in 12 minutes.
Officials believe the fire began in a utility area, but they are continuing to investigate.