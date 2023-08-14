A person of interest is in police custody after a 16-year-old boy was shot today at a Garrett mobile home park.
Officers were called about 11:45 a.m. to reports of a shooting on East Edgewater Drive North in the North Pointe Crossing Mobile Home Park in Garrett, Indiana State Police said in a news release.
The teen was taken to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne and was reported to be in stable condition, the news release said.
The Garrett Police Department and the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office responded to the shooting. However, state police were asked to conduct the investigation, the news release said.
No further information has been released in the ongoing investigation.