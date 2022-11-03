Police in Steuben County are investigating an animal cruelty case involving several domestic pets and farm animals.
Officers said a caller alerted them to the situation just after 4 a.m. Tuesday at a York Township residence.
Police found a large number of animals living in unsuitable conditions.
Criminal charges could be filed, but the homeowner involved in the incident is cooperating with authorities, officers said.
Residents interested in helping monetarily or in any other way are asked to contact the Community Humane Shelter of Steuben County at 260-833-2877.