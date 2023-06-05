A man will appear in court today to face preliminary charges including murder stemming from the 2016 fatal shooting of a 17-year-old.
Michael Harding II, 24, faces preliminary charges of murder, robbery, aggravated battery and intimidation, according to the Allen County Jail. Harding was arrested about 6:20 p.m. Sunday during a traffic stop near the intersection of Coliseum Boulevard and Lima Road, the Fort Wayne Police Department said in a news release.
Harding is suspected of having a role in the 2016 shooting of Dontay White. He will appear in court at 1:30 p.m. today to see if those charges will move to the Allen Superior Court.
White, 17, and another man were found with gunshot wounds in a car in the 9100 block of Brickshire Parkway after a suspected attempted robbery on May 18, 2016, Fort Wayne police said. The two were taken with critical injuries to a local hospital, where White was pronounced dead.
The preliminary investigation found the two victims were in the car with a suspect and a witness, neither of whom were injured, police said.
The Allen County Coroner’s Office ruled White’s death a homicide and said it was caused by gunshot wounds.