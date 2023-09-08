An ongoing argument in the days leading to the most recent Glenbrook Square shooting might have led to a man being shot in the leg, court records released Friday show.
Fort Wayne police arrested 27-year-old Quentin Lewis on Thursday. Preliminary charges against him are criminal recklessness and battery with a deadly weapon in the Sept. 1 incident in the region's largest shopping mall that left a victim in stable condition after being shot in the leg, according to a city police news release.
In court Friday morning, Lewis's initial charges were felony criminal recklessness and intimidation, however, according to court records.
Police said the victim was uncooperative and the shooting likely stemmed from a personal dispute detailed in a probable cause affidavit written by Detective Ben MacDonald. The victim would not give police information about the gunman, but four witnesses shared details about what led to the shooting.
One woman told police Lewis made sexual and rude comments about her and her children at a barbershop a few days before the shooting, court records show. She said that caused tension between Lewis and the victim.
The barbershop closest to where police reported the shooting happened is The One Cut Barber.
The manager of the barbershop told police he wasn’t at the shop when the shooting occurred but witnessed an argument between the victim and the alleged shooter a day earlier, court records show. He said the victim had harassed Lewis and was escorted out of the store several times.
The manager said the victim came into the shop the day before the shooting, looking to fight Lewis, court documents say. Patrons de-escalated the situation, the manager said, but Lewis pulled out his gun to get the victim to leave.
Though the manager wasn’t present for the shooting, he said someone called him and filled him in on the details, court records show. He said the victim was upset with Lewis because the suspect was in a sexual relationship with his mother.
A man who was at the barbershop at the time of the shooting said the men argued before shots were fired, court documents say. Someone sprayed mace in the area as the men fought, the witness said.
A man who identified himself as the owner of the barbershop and neighboring electronics store confirmed a man had been causing issues at the barbershop and sent police photos of the victim, court records show.
The owner said he was in the electronics store when he heard several shots, court documents say. He went to the front of the store and saw two men run from the store, followed by Lewis.
The victim then left the store and collapsed on a bench in a common area inside Glenbrook, the owner told police.
Officers took Lewis into custody Thursday afternoon on the city's near north side at Crescent Avenue and East State Boulevard, they said.
Last week's shooting was the second at Glenbrook Square in less than two months.
In early July, police arrested another 27-year-old, Gregory Normil, and charged him in a shooting that closed the mall at least four hours early on a Saturday.
The victim in the July shooting also was shot in the leg during a personal dispute, police said.