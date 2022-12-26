A 41-year-old man has been arrested and preliminarily charged with robbing the Coldwater Road IHOP on Saturday armed with an ax and knife, Fort Wayne police said today.
Ian Bazur-Persing was preliminary charged with armed robbery, police said in a statement.
Police said they were called shortly before 1 p.m. to an armed robbery in progress at the IHOP, 4403 Coldwater Road, in which an armed man had the manager at knifepoint and was robbing the restaurant.
They said the suspect fled on foot into a neighboring shopping center, and officers chased and apprehended him, still armed with the ax and knife.
All the undisclosed amount of money taken in the robbery was recovered and returned to IHOP, police said.