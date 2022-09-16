A standoff Friday between police and a man threatening to shoot himself and others ended peaceably after about four hours.
No one was hurt, and the man, whom police didn’t identify, left the north-side apartment on his own after negotiations, police said in a news release.
The man was taken to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation, the release said.
Officer Jeremy Webb, police spokesman, said during the incident that no criminal charges were pending against the man. A peaceful resolution to the standoff meant he’d go under a 72-hour hold and a psychiatric evaluation.
The incident started about 9 a.m. when the man began making threats, including plans to shoot up an ex-employer, Webb said. The man shared the threats with a friend by texts and social media, and the friend notified police.
The friend didn’t know where the man was, however. Police were able to locate the man at 2100 West Point Drive by tracing his cellphone signal, Webb said.
Police established telephone contact with the man and maintained it through the incident. The man refused to leave voluntarily during the first attempts to get him to do so. He was also threatening to shoot himself, family members inside the apartment with him and police officers.
About 11:15 a.m., the police called in the department’s emergency services team, crisis response team and air support unit, which handles drones. They set up a secure perimeter inside the apartment complex. Residents were evacuated or asked to shelter in place.
Police also issued an Indiana Public Alert Warning System announcement to people in the immediate vicinity, telling them to avoid the area.
After lengthy negotiations, the man agreed to leave the apartment.
Fort Wayne police and the Allen County prosecutors office are investigating the incident.