A boy was shot to death in an exchange of gunfire this afternoon near McMillen Park, Fort Wayne police said tonight.
Police said they were called about 4 p.m. to the 4500 block of McMillen Park Drive on a report of a shooting; a woman said someone may have been shot in her yard.
Police said found a boy in the yard suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, and medics pronounced him dead at the scene.
Based on preliminary information, they said, investigators believe an altercation took place nearby leading to the exchange of gunfire, and the victim fled but died from his injuries.
A firearm was located where the juvenile was found, police said.
The shooting remains under investigation by Fort Wayne police and the Allen County prosecutor's office. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 436-7867 or use the free P3 Tips app.