The driver of a tractor cutting grass along Interstate 69 in DeKalb County was critically injured today when a semi crashed into the tractor, Indiana State Police said.
The crash occurred shortly before noon at the 332-mile marker, three miles north of Auburn, state police at Fort Wayne said in a statement.
Police said the driver of the tractor, who worked for a mowing service contracted by the Indiana Department of Transportation, was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital in critical condition.
They said the driver of the semi was taken to Parkview DeKalb Hospital for further medical evaluation and chemical testing required in crashes involving serious bodily injury or fatality.
Police did not immediately identify either driver.
During the investigation and cleanup, northbound traffic on the interstate was shut down for nearly four hours, police said. They said traffic was backed up for several miles and was diverted onto Indiana 8 in Auburn.
Police said their investigation continues, and their completed report will be turned over to the county prosecutor for review.