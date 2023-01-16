A dump truck overturned on Interstate 69 in DeKalb County this morning when it struck an extension ladder in the roadway, closing the northbound lanes for nearly two hours, Indiana State Police said.
State police at Fort Wayne said they were called about 9:30 a.m. to a rollover crash blocking northbound traffic just north of the County Road 11A exit in Auburn.
Officers found the dump truck on its side with gravel strewn across the roadway, police said. The driver and a passenger were trapped within the wreckage but were not hurt.
Police said the truck, operated by Jacob Bluhm, 29, of Fort Wayne, was traveling north on I-69 in the right lane when it struck an 8-foot extension ladder in the roadway.
The truck's right front tire struck the ladder and lifted the right side of the truck off the ground, police said, shifting a load of limestone in the truck bed and helping the truck turn over on its side.
Bluhm and his passenger, Christopher Lewis, 25, of LaGrange were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash, police said. Traffic was restored at approximately 11:30 a.m.
State police were assisted at the scene by the DeKalb County Sheriff's Department and EMS, Garrett police, Auburn firefighters and Parker's Wrecker Service.