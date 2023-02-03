Police were called to the Walmart on Lima Road Thursday night after a "disgruntled customer" pointed a black handgun in the air.
The Fort Wayne Police Department said in a news release the incident occurred around 7:04 p.m. Walmart Loss Prevention — the store's security team — believed the suspect was in the store when police arrived.
Police evacuated the Walmart "for customer safety" during a search for the suspect, but surveillance footage showed the suspect exiting the store before officers arrived.
Fort Wayne police are still looking for the customer, department spokesman Jeremy Webb said Friday morning.
“The department will review the evidence and witness statements and file for a warrant if there is enough probable cause,” Webb said in an email. “Then, attempt to locate the subject and execute the warrant.”