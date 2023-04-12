Fort Wayne police said about 9 p.m. Wednesday that officers located the 11-year-old girl who was reported missing earlier in the day.
Police said Dynastee Talley was last seen about 10 a.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Swinney Avenue.
Reporter
Reporter Corryn Brock has five years of experience with daily newspapers. A recent graduate of Eastern Illinois University and former editor of The Daily Eastern News, she has experience covering local government, cops and courts, and higher education.
