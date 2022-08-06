East-side home catches fire
Three adults and one child escaped a late-night house fire that caused heavy fire, water and smoke damage, fire officials said.
The Fort Wayne Fire Department was called to 3502 New Haven Ave. on the city's far east side at almost 10 p.m. Sunday. When they arrived at the two-story home, they found smoke and fire coming from the first floor.
It took crews about 40 minutes to get the blaze under control – after it spread to the second floor.
The home's occupants had left the building before firefighters arrived. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, a news release said.
Woman suffers arrow injury
A woman was shot with an arrow in the lower back Saturday afternoon, the Kendallville Police Department said in a news release.
Officers were called to a home on Glory Avenue in Kendallville about 1:40 p.m. on a report that a woman had been shot with an arrow. When they arrived, they found the woman in the home's garage, suffering from an arrow wound. She was transported to a hospital in stable condition.
Police, who didn't release the woman's name, described the incident as being "still a very active investigation."
Officials plan to forward the same to the Noble County Prosecutor's Office, the release said.
Spencerville man injured
A Spencerville man suffered a head injury when his vehicle left the road and hit a telephone pole, the DeKalb County Sheriff's Department said in a news release.
David Schmidt, 36, was driving north in the 6800 block of County Road 71 about 6:20 p.m. Saturday when he drove through the intersection with County Road 68 then veered off the west side of the road.
The Dodge Ram 1500 first struck a stop sign before hitting the telephone pole, snapping it in half, the release said. The vehicle, which was deemed a total loss, finally came to rest in a field, law enforcement officials said.
No information was provided about the potential cause of the crash.