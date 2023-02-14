Police: Missing 11-year-old girl found safe The Journal Gazette Feb 14, 2023 Feb 14, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save An 11-year-old Schele Avenue girl missing since 1 a.m. Monday has been found safe, Fort Wayne police said today. Police did not immediately provide details about LaMonica Williams. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular SACS administration, students respond to student's 'highly offensive' social media post Two juveniles arrested after Homestead High School incidents 1 dead in Wells Street construction accident Fort Wayne man found guilty of murdering wife, dealing drugs Area doctor supports bill to ban physician noncompete agreements Stocks Market Data by TradingView