An adult male motorcyclist was in life-threatening condition early today after fleeing police who attempted a traffic stop, Fort Wayne police said.
In a statement, police said an officer attempted the traffic stop shortly after midnight after seeing the motorcyclist run a red light at West State Boulevard and Wells Street. They said the motorcyclist refused to stop and led police on a short pursuit.
During the pursuit, the motorcyclist, who was not wearing a helmet, lost control and crashed in the area of Northside Drive and Glazier Avenue, police said. He was taken to a local hospital in life-threatening condition.
The crash remains under investigation by city police and the Allen County prosecutor's office.