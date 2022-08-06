Two men were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after separate weekend shootings, the Fort Wayne Police Department said.
One man was taken to a hospital shortly after 4:30 p.m. Saturday after police responded to a 911 call and found him suffering from gunshot wounds and lying in a yard in the 2300 block of South Hanna Street.
The situation formally ended about 9:30 p.m. when a 19-year-old was arrested on a charge of attempted murder, a woman arrested on outstanding warrants and a 16-year-old arrested on a charge of possession of narcotics.
The 19-year-old, who wasn’t identified, was arrested in another part of the city, but police spokesman Paul Meitz didn’t say where.
The woman and the 16-year-old were in the house but came out when police ordered them to exit.
The incident apparently started as domestic violence, and the woman is also being charged with domestic violence to the shooting victim. Names and ages of the woman and man weren’t available Saturday evening.
During the situation, officers found narcotics on the 16-year-old boy. Police haven’t publicly identified what the drugs were or in what quantity.
In a separate incident, a man with multiple gunshot wounds was in life-threatening condition Friday night when he was taken to a hospital, according to a news release.
The Fort Wayne Police Department responded about 11:45 p.m. Friday to the city’s near north side after a report of a shooting in the 500 block of Charlotte Avenue.
When they arrived, officers found a man down, the release said. Officials did not release the victim’s name.
A white SUV was in the area when gunshots were fired, witnesses said.
Investigators spoke with people in the area and gathered video footage from surveillance cameras on homes and business near the site.
The Fort Wayne Homicide Team and Aerial Support Unit were called to the scene.
The Allen County Prosecutors Office is assisting with the investigation. They’re asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact the police department at 260-427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867, or to report the information using the P3 Tip app.