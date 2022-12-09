Allen County has issued an arrest warrant for a Fort Wayne man accused of being under the influence while causing a four-vehicle crash involving an off-duty Fort Wayne police officer and causing severe, chronic pain to the driver of another vehicle.
Andre J. Wilson Jr., 34, of the 1600 block of Spy Run Avenue allegedly admitted to police that he drank two bottles of wine and took two Percocet pills earlier in the evening of Oct. 17, 2020, according to court documents. That admission allegedly came after police revived him with two doses of Narcan, an opioid antidote, after the 10 p.m. crash more than two years ago.
Testing found Wilson had a blood alcohol level of 0.262% and fentanyl and methamphetamine in his system. The legal limit for a blood alcohol level is 0.08%.
He was charged Tuesday with the felonies of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, causing serious bodily injury when operating a vehicle while intoxicated and causing serious bodily injury when operating a vehicle with drugs in his system. He faces up to 14 1/2 years in prison if convicted of all three.
The off-duty officer, Brett Lee, told officers he was stopped in his squad car at the traffic light at Washington Center Road while going north on Lima Road. He heard loud tires screeching him, and he was hit from behind.
Court records state that Wilson’s Corvette slid sideways into the vehicle behind the officer and pushed it into the squad car. The Corvette then hit a vehicle next to the squad car and slid onto the lawn on the intersection’s northeast corner.
One of the drivers hit during the crash continues to have chronic pain and requires surgery, according to court records.
It’s unclear why it took two years for officials to bring charges against Wilson.
Local man facing felony drug charges
A Fort Wayne man has been arrested on four felony charges for allegedly running a delivery operation for multiple illegal drugs, tobacco and alcohol.
Brian Quintana, 24, also known as Brian Quintana Quintana, was charged Wednesday and faces up to 44 years in prison if convicted on all counts. He was in Allen County Jail on Thursday night, being held on $200,000 bail.
Using four Snapchat accounts, Quintana would send out a daily menu of what he had to offer, according to the probable cause affidavit. These products at times included psilocybin mushrooms, LSD, THC gummies, marijuana, tobacco, Xanax, vape cartridges for tobacco and THC, and lemonade-flavored pink vodka.
Fort Wayne police were first alerted to the operation in May by the parent of a high school student. Police had also stopped one of the delivery drivers – using a car registered to Quintana – in April, according to court records. The police have issued a warrant for the driver’s arrest on drug-related charges.
After an investigation, police took Quintana into custody Oct. 12. He volunteered to tell officers where the drugs were, court documents said.
Police also found two firearms at his house, along with numerous drugs that were within reach of his young children, according to the probable cause affidavit.