A driver told deputies he was following GPS directions when his delivery van got stuck on railroad tracks and was hit by a train in DeKalb County.
The county’s Sheriff’s Department said the driver was outside the van and called 911 about 2 a.m. Tuesday near Auburn shortly before the passing train train struck the vehicle.
No injuries were reported. The railroad checked the track for damage, one media report said.
Suicide ruled after body found in April
A man whose body was found April 3 along the St. Marys River on Bluffton Road killed himself by hanging, the Allen County coroner’s office announced Tuesday.
The 35-year-old was identified by fingerprints through the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, Intelligence Integration Branch, and his next of kin has been notified.
The Journal Gazette typically does not identify suicide victims.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.