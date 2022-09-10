A Huntington man is being held in the Grant County Jail after he was arrested and charged with two felonies and a misdemeanor Friday after a vehicle pursuit.
James Ray Hill Jr., 33, was charged with felony resisting law enforcement and felony obstruction of justice, each carrying a sentence of six to 18 months. He was also charged with misdemeanor driving with a suspended license.
About 1:30 a.m. Thursday, an Indiana State Police trooper tried to pull Hill over on Indiana 22 near Interstate 69, according to a news release. Hill allegedly disregarded a red light and didn’t have a viable license plate. A chase ensued that ended near Delaware County Road 1000 West.
The investigation showed Hill had a warrant for his arrest in Madison County for failure to appear for a hearing for theft. No bail or initial court hearings were listed in online court records.
Man charged in shooting of puppy
Shooting a neighbor’s puppy could mean one to five years in prison for a Fort Wayne man who is the subject of an arrest warrant.
Shawn M. Sallee Jr., 31, of the 2400 block South Clinton Street was charged with two felonies Thursday. The charges of torturing or mutilating an animal and criminal recklessness each carry a sentence of six months to 18 months.
The shooting happened about 8:30 a.m. July 27, according to a probable cause affidavit. Sallee’s neighbors let their dogs out, and the puppy named Leo jumped on Sallee’s black Ford Explorer. Sallee cursed at the dog, said to get it off his car and threatened to shoot it, witnesses allege.
Court records said Sallee shot the puppy as he was pulling away even as the male neighbor was trying to pick up the dog.